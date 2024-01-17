Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

