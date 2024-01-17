ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 5.3 %

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.68. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.95.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 72.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

