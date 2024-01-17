Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETFree Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 4.8% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at $100,143,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,543 shares of company stock valued at $61,161,051. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

