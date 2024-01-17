Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

