CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.33. The company had a trading volume of 683,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,285. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

