CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Boosted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.