CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 23,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

