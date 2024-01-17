Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.89. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 153.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Codexis by 156.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth $9,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 290.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 561,789 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

