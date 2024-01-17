Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.