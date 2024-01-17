Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

