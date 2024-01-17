Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. 1,725,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,915. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

