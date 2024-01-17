Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Stock Price Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

