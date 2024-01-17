Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $218.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 14.27%.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In other news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $132,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

