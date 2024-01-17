Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 3,886,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,934,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $172.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

