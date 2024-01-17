Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,934,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

