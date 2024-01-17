Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 950392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.