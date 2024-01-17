Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CXRX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as high as C$26.50. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares trading hands.
Concordia International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02.
Concordia International Company Profile
Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia International
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- What is a Dividend King?
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.