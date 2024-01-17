Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

COP stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 1,410,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

