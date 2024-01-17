Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.22. The company had a trading volume of 620,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

