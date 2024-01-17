Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,125. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

