Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 151,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 764.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $474.91. 2,454,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,317. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.85. The company has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.14.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.