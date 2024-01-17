Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,227. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.64 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

