Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,990 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 129,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

