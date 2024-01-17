Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.74 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 267,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,189. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

