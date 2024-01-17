Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 5,536,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,513,887. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

