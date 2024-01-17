Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $200,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.58. 1,242,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

