Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,961,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,512,338. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

