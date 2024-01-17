Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.36. 2,328,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.54 and its 200-day moving average is $411.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.80. The company has a market capitalization of $347.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.