Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 604,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,262. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

