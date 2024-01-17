Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,153 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 13,814,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,625,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

