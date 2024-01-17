Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,765 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Pool makes up 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.92% of Pool worth $126,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.77. 21,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,864. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.