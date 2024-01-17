Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 28,247 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of Sun Communities worth $82,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

