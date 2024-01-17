Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $106,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Intuit stock traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,585. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.22 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.