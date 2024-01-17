Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,222,224 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $148,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after acquiring an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

CHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 169,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

