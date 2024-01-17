Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,711 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.58% of Teledyne Technologies worth $111,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 750.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.