Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $202,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.10. 157,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

