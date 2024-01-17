Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $35.73 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $35,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %

MEDP stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.60. 28,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,418. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

