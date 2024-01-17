Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $68.12 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7,923.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $68,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.17. 100,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

