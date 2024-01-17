Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $62,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.62. 126,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,249. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $455.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

