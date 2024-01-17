Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $116.91 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,908,000. nVent Electric comprises about 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.33% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,292,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 55,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,012. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

