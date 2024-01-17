Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,986 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $93,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.1 %

PAYC stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $190.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

