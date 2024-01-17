Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 32,597 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.78% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $40,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,666. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

