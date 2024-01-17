Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 6,620 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $85,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.33. The company had a trading volume of 246,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,540. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $366.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

