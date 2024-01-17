Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.36% of ResMed worth $78,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

