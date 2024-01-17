Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.54% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $119,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $16.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.24. 54,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,012. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.10 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

