Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,299 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $121,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $12.91 on Wednesday, reaching $584.77. 522,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $266.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

