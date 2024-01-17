Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 704 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $114,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. 73,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

