Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CRBP stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.17.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
