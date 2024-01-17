Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

