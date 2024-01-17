Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 753.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

