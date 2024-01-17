Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.